Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Meghan Markle visits Texas to pay respect to school shooting victims

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 26, 2022 9:55 pm
Click to play video: '‘You are doing nothing’: Agony and anger rise in aftermath of Uvalde, Texas school shooting' ‘You are doing nothing’: Agony and anger rise in aftermath of Uvalde, Texas school shooting
WATCH: 'You are doing nothing': Agony and anger rise in aftermath of Uvalde, Texas school shooting

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a visit to a memorial site for the victims involved in the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

Meghan placed white flowers tied with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse on Thursday.

Read more: Texas school shooting: ‘Adventurous’ teacher, ‘sweetest little boy’ among 21 dead

She paid her respects after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The Duchess of Sussex lives in California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the victims killed in this week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. View image in full screen
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the victims killed in this week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

She took the trip to Texas in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and support in person to a “community experiencing unimaginable grief,” according to her spokesperson.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meghan left the flowers at the memorial and stood with her arms crossed while she looked at the memorials.

Click to play video: 'Uvalde school shooting survivors face physical and emotional wounds' Uvalde school shooting survivors face physical and emotional wounds
Uvalde school shooting survivors face physical and emotional wounds
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Texas tagMeghan Markle tagDuchess Of Sussex tagTexas school shooting tagRobb Elementary School tagUvalde Texas tagTexas school memorial site tagtexas school schooting victims tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers