Traffic

Temporary road closure in West Kelowna to finish new roundabout

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 5:29 pm
The City of West Kelowna says the road closure will last about a week, starting Monday, May 30, and that it should reopen on Saturday, June 4. View image in full screen
The City of West Kelowna says the road closure will last about a week, starting Monday, May 30, and that it should reopen on Saturday, June 4. Global News

The City of West Kelowna says motorists in the Shannon Lake neighbourhood will be facing a temporary road closure next week.

Starting on Monday, May 30, the intersection of Shannon Lake Road, Stevens Road and Bartley Road will be closed to traffic, as road crews pave and complete a roundabout that’s been under construction for several months now.

The city says the road closure will last about a week, and that it should reopen on Saturday, June 4.

During that time span, detours along Shannon Lake and Juliann roads will remain in place.

While the road will be closed to the public, it will still be open to emergency services, transit and school buses.

Following completion of the inner circle, the intersection will re-open, with periodic delays until the end of July as boulevard and landscaping work continues.

The entire project is expected to be wrapped up sometime this summer.

