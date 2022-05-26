Train derails 3 km west of Edgeley, Sask.; small unknown liquid spilled

Send this page to someone via email

A train has derailed approximately three kilometres west of Edgeley, Sask., on the 2154 grid, roughly one kilometre north of Highway 364, RCMP say.

Approximately 18 railcars have derailed and there is a confirmed small spill of unknown content, CN said.

View image in full screen A train has derailed approximately three kilometres west of Edgeley, Sask. Matt Purchase

There are currently no reports of any fires and the cause if the incident is under investigation according to CN.

Initial reports indicate fuel may have leaked from the derailed train cars, police said in a statement.

Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head and White Butte RCMP, as well as CN Police, are on the scene.

RCMP added that responding officers have established a perimeter around the scene and drivers in the area can expect delays and/or traffic detours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More to come.

View image in full screen A train has derailed on the 2154 grid, roughly one kilometre north of Highway 364, RCMP say. Matt Purchase

