Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Train derails 3 km west of Edgeley, Sask.; small unknown liquid spilled

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 5:52 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP Respond To Train Derailment Near Edgeley, Sask' RCMP Respond To Train Derailment Near Edgeley, Sask
Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a trail derailment near Edgeley. It occurred in the 2154 grid, approximately one kilometre north of Highway 364.

A train has derailed approximately three kilometres west of Edgeley, Sask., on the 2154 grid, roughly one kilometre north of Highway 364, RCMP say.

Approximately 18 railcars have derailed and there is a confirmed small spill of unknown content, CN said.

A train has derailed approximately three kilometres west of Edgeley, Sask. View image in full screen
A train has derailed approximately three kilometres west of Edgeley, Sask. Matt Purchase

There are currently no reports of any fires and the cause if the incident is under investigation according to CN.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Initial reports indicate fuel may have leaked from the derailed train cars, police said in a statement.

Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head and White Butte RCMP, as well as CN Police, are on the scene.

Read more: Regina executive committee looking at residential retrofit rebate program

RCMP added that responding officers have established a perimeter around the scene and drivers in the area can expect delays and/or traffic detours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More to come.

 

A train has derailed on the 2154 grid, roughly one kilometre north of Highway 364, RCMP say. View image in full screen
A train has derailed on the 2154 grid, roughly one kilometre north of Highway 364, RCMP say. Matt Purchase

Read more: Regina’s Cathedral Village Arts Festival returns with opening day parade

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagTrain Derailment tagCN tagCN Police tagEdgeley tag2154 grid tagleaked fuel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers