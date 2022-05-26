Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Husband of Texas school shooting victim dies of heart attack, family says

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 5:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Texas school shooting: Authorities provide timeline of rampage, confirms gunman’s grandmother is alive' Texas school shooting: Authorities provide timeline of rampage, confirms gunman’s grandmother is alive
WATCH: Texas school shooting: Authorities provide timeline of rampage, confirms gunman's grandmother is alive

The husband of one of the teachers killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school has died of a heart attack, family members say.

Joe Garcia died at home Thursday morning, according to social media posts and a statement on a GoFundMe fundraiser set up for the family of Irma Garcia, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School.

Irma and Joe were married for 24 years and had four children, according to a biography on the school’s website.

Read more: Texas school shooting: ‘Adventurous’ teacher, ‘sweetest little boy’ among 21 dead

John Martinez, who identified himself as Irma’s nephew in online posts, said Joe “passed away due to grief.”

Another nephew, Joey Martinez, confirmed Joe’s cause of death was a heart attack.

Story continues below advertisement

“I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life,” Debra Austin, who identified herself as Irma’s cousin, wrote on the GoFundMe page for the family.

Story continues below advertisement

The fundraiser has surpassed its goal of US$10,000, raising more than $65,000 in just one day.

Trending Stories

Another GoFundMe set up by John Martinez and his brother has raised US$253,000 — shattering its goal of $30,000.

Irma Garcia and another teacher, Eva Mireles, were killed along with 19 children after a gunman entered a Grade 4 classroom on Tuesday and opened fire.

Officials said on Thursday the gunman, Salvador Ramos, entered through an unlocked door and was inside the building for at least three-quarters of an hour before Border Patrol agents stormed a classroom and killed him.

The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Conn., a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.

Click to play video: 'Update on mass school shooting in Texas' Update on mass school shooting in Texas
Update on mass school shooting in Texas
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mass Shooting tagSchool Shooting tagTexas Shooting tagTexas school shooting tagUvalde Shooting tagTexas shooting victims taguvalde school shooting tagIrma Garcia tagTexas school shooting victims tagjoe garcia taguvalde school shooting victims taguvalde shooting victims tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers