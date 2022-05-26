Ammonia leak at Kamloops industrial park sends one to hospital in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

An ammonia leak at the Mount Paul Industrial Park in Kamloops has prompted officials to ask people to avoid the area.

According to CFJC Today, in a notice that was posted to social media on Thursday morning, the City of Kamloops said the fire department’s hazardous materials team was en route to 790 Sarcee Street East and that RCMP are assisting with road closures.

Notice to the public: There is currently an ammonia leak in Kamloops at 790 Sarcee Street East in Mount Paul Industrial Park. KFR's Hazmat team is on route and RCMP are assisting with road closures. The road is closed on Carrier Street as well as on Sarcee (east and west). — City of Kamloops (@cityofkamloops) May 26, 2022

B.C. Emergency Health Services told Global News that one person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a call came in at about 10:30 a.m., and that five paramedic crews responded.

CFJC Today said according to a source at Royal Inland Hospital, a “code orange” was called to prepare staff to accept mass casualties, but that it was called off before 12 p.m.

In an email to Global News, Interior Health confirmed that the hospital made preparations to receive patients from an incident in Kamloops and was notified that eight patients would be brought in.

It did not provide details about the incident itself.

“We ask that people with non-urgent needs avoid coming to the emergency department while we address this current situation,” Interior Health said.

