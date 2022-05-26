Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ammonia leak at Kamloops industrial park sends one to hospital in critical condition

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 3:20 pm
Residents in Kamloops are being asked to avoid an industrial park becuase of an ammonia leak. View image in full screen
Residents in Kamloops are being asked to avoid an industrial park becuase of an ammonia leak. Kent Simmonds / CFJC Today

An ammonia leak at the Mount Paul Industrial Park in Kamloops has prompted officials to ask people to avoid the area.

According to CFJC Today, in a notice that was posted to social media on Thursday morning, the City of Kamloops said the fire department’s hazardous materials team was en route to 790 Sarcee Street East and that RCMP are assisting with road closures.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Deadly Fernie ammonia leak caused by decision to operate leaky chiller: report

B.C. Emergency Health Services told Global News that one person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a call came in at about 10:30 a.m., and that five paramedic crews responded.

Trending Stories

CFJC Today said according to a source at Royal Inland Hospital, a “code orange” was called to prepare staff to accept mass casualties, but that it was called off before 12 p.m.

In an email to Global News, Interior Health confirmed that the hospital made preparations to receive patients from an incident in Kamloops and was notified that eight patients would be brought in.

It did not provide details about the incident itself.

“We ask that people with non-urgent needs avoid coming to the emergency department while we address this current situation,” Interior Health said.

— More to come

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kamloops tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagKamloops RCMP tagAmmonia Leak tagCity of Kamloops tagKamloops ammonia leak tagKamloops industrial park tagMount Paul Industrial Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers