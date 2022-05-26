Menu

Canada

Minke whale carcass found southeast of Montreal is likely one spotted near city: expert

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2022 2:42 pm
A whale is seen in the waters of the St. Lawrence River, near Montreal, Monday, May 9, 2022. A whale carcass found near Contrecoeur, southeast of Montreal, is probably one of two minke whales seen in Montreal a few weeks ago. View image in full screen
A whale is seen in the waters of the St. Lawrence River, near Montreal, Monday, May 9, 2022. A whale carcass found near Contrecoeur, southeast of Montreal, is probably one of two minke whales seen in Montreal a few weeks ago. Morgan Lowrie/The Canadian Press

A researcher says a dead whale found today in the St. Lawrence River southeast of Montreal is probably one of two minke whales seen near the city earlier this month.

Robert Michaud, president of a Quebec marine mammal research group, says experts have yet to examine the carcass found in Contrecoeur, about 50 kilometres downstream from Montreal.

Michaud says a necropsy could be performed depending on that assessment, adding that the task would fall to veterinary medicine students at the Universite de Montreal.

Two minke whales were spotted this month near Montreal and there were concerns for their well-being as they were about 450 kilometres upstream of their usual range.

Read more: Research group says whales that turned up in Montreal haven’t been seen since Sunday

Story continues below advertisement

Minke whales are common in Quebec but they don’t generally venture west of the saltwater St. Lawrence estuary around Tadoussac.

Trending Stories

It’s unclear why whales occasionally venture into freshwater habitats, but Michaud has said there isn’t much that can be done to help them besides hoping they turn around and head home.

The two Montreal whales had not been seen since mid-May.

Click to play video: 'Second minke whale spotted in Montreal area, marine mammal group says' Second minke whale spotted in Montreal area, marine mammal group says
Second minke whale spotted in Montreal area, marine mammal group says – May 12, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
St. Lawrence River tagMarine Life tagContrecoeur tagTadoussac tagMinke Whales tagMontreal Whales tagMontreal minke whales tagQuebec marine mammal research group tag

