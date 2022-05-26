Woman dies in fire at Calgary mobile home

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead following a residential fire in a neighbourhood in Calgary’s southeast.

The Calgary Fire Department confirmed a neighbour called 911 to say there was smoke coming from a mobile home.

AHS EMS said the fire struck the home in the Mountview Mobile Home Park in the 6700 block of 17 Avenue S.E. at around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Once crews were able to get in the home, they found a deceased woman in her 70s. A cat also died in the fire, but a dog was rescued and is with a neighbour.

The woman was the only person in the home. Police said their investigators are working with CFD and the medical examiner to determine if the fire or the nature of the woman’s death are suspicious.

There were no other injuries at the scene.

Firefighters said damage inside the home was extensive and there was working smoke alarms in the home.

The fire was contained to the one home and did not spread.

