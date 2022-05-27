Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Lawyers deliver closing statements in defamation trial

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: This article contains details and descriptions that are graphic and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

After six weeks of legally battling one another, actors and ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are finally approaching the end of their televised trial proceedings.

Depp, 58, sued Heard, 36, for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Closing statements are being presented by each of their lawyers in court Friday, with a jury verdict to follow likely in the coming days.

As trial proceedings began, Judge Penney Azcarate gave the seven jury members many lengthy instructions on how to decide a verdict, both in Depp’s USD$50-million defamation claim and Heard’s $100-million counterclaim.

This week, both Depp and Heard returned to the stand for a second time.

On Wednesday, Depp told the court that it’s been “insane” listening to Heard’s accusations against him.

“It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that’s she’s attributed to me,” he said. “I don’t think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth. But there are times when one has to, as it’s gotten out of control.”

View image in full screen Actor Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Wednesday. Getty

He called his time in court “ridiculous, humiliating, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal and cruel” as well as calling everything that’s been said about him “false.”

3:42 Johnny Depp says listening to Amber Heard’s testimony has been ‘insane’ Johnny Depp says listening to Amber Heard’s testimony has been ‘insane’

On Thursday, Heard became emotional as she told the jury about how this trial and its widespread publicity has affected her.

“I am harassed, humiliated and threatened every single day,” she said.

“People want to kill me and they tell me so every day,” she said, her voice quivering.

View image in full screen Actor Amber Heard testifies during the $50-million Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on Thursday. Getty

Heard insisted that while she “would not wish this situation on my worst enemy,” she has used her platform to provide a voice for domestic violence victims.

“It’s been agonizing, painful and the most humiliating thing I’ve ever had to go through,” she said about the trial. “I just want Johnny to leave me alone.”