Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg

A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
Frank Nausigimana, who is 29, was arrested in Winnipeg last July in the death of his daughter Jemimah.
He was initially charged with first-degree murder.
Read more: Winnipeg father accused in daughter’s death had assaulted child’s pregnant mom: court records
Police have said the girl was abducted from her mother at knifepoint.
Trending Stories
She was found a short time later with stab wounds.
Nausigimana is hearing impaired and an American Sign Language interpreter translated the court proceeding.
Girl, 3, abducted and stabbed to death: Winnipeg police
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Comments