Crime

Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2022 12:40 pm
The Manitoba Law Court building is shown in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Law Court building is shown in downtown Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.

Frank Nausigimana, who is 29, was arrested in Winnipeg last July in the death of his daughter Jemimah.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder.

Read more: Winnipeg father accused in daughter’s death had assaulted child’s pregnant mom: court records

Police have said the girl was abducted from her mother at knifepoint.

Trending Stories

She was found a short time later with stab wounds.

Nausigimana is hearing impaired and an American Sign Language interpreter translated the court proceeding.

Click to play video: 'Girl, 3, abducted and stabbed to death: Winnipeg police' Girl, 3, abducted and stabbed to death: Winnipeg police
Girl, 3, abducted and stabbed to death: Winnipeg police – Jul 8, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
