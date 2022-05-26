Menu

Education

Supports offered to Okanagan students and families shaken by Texas school shooting

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 1:53 pm
Central Okanagan Public Schools View image in full screen
The school district office. Global News

Central Okanagan parents are being offered support and reassurances in the wake of the recent Texas school shooting, which despite being far from home has shaken the community.

Update on mass school shooting in Texas
Update on mass school shooting in Texas

“Central Okanagan Public Schools joins our community in feeling sadness and shock at the news of yesterday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” Kevin Kardaal, school superintendent, said in a newsletter to parents on Wednesday.

Read more: At least 21 dead after shooting at Texas elementary school, officials say

“This tragedy devastated a small community and once again raises concerns across North America. As we reflect on this tragic news, our thoughts are with not only with the people of Uvalde, but our own students and families who will feel anxious, scared, and sad as they hear of the death of so many young students.”

Kardaal said the potential for such an incident is much lower in the Central Okanagan, but school safety remains the district’s top priority.

Read more: Misinformation and conspiracy theories spiral after Texas school shooting

School staff continue to review safety procedures and ensure they are up to date.

Beyond that, however, he said the sheer volume of information made available about this tragedy may reach children and they, in turn, may have questions “and complex feelings about it.”

Staff members are watching for student reaction and will offer support if needed, he said.

Some strategies for supporting children were offered and they include demonstrating natural concern calmly and in their own words.

Texas school shooting puts Sandy Hook tragedy, fight for U.S. gun control back in focus
Texas school shooting puts Sandy Hook tragedy, fight for U.S. gun control back in focus

“Be available and spend time with your child. Attempt to distract your child by reading, walking, playing a game, or other normal family activities that you can do together,” Kaardal said in the letter.

“Listen and let your child express his/her thoughts, concerns, feelings, and perceptions in a nonjudgmental, emotionally safe environment.”

Read more: Texas school shooting — ‘Adventurous’ teacher, ‘sweetest little boy’ among 21 dead

Parents are urged to speak about what they know in short, truthful statements and to not be afraid if they don’t have all the answers.

Kardaal said children also show trauma through physical signs, like stomach and headaches, and to watch out for those signs.

Texas governor unclear on whether he'll still attend NRA event following school shooting
Texas governor unclear on whether he’ll still attend NRA event following school shooting

“Please contact your child’s school if you think extra help is needed, or if you have any questions or concerns,” he said.

“Together we will move forward in the most positive and compassionate way, keeping our schools safe places to learn.”

Nineteen students and three adults were killed Tuesday during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, authorities say. The shooter has also died.

'You are doing nothing': Beto O'Rourke interrupts Texas governor's remarks on school shooting
‘You are doing nothing’: Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas governor’s remarks on school shooting

The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Read more: Student caught with firearms outside Texas high school day after deadly shooting

The shooting took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community.

Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition, Sen. Roland Gutierrez told The Associated Press, noting he was briefed by state police.

—with files from Sean Boynton

