Man killed by falling tree during storm in Marmora and Lake: Central Hastings OPP

Central Hastings OPP say a man was killed after being struck by a falling tree in the Marmora area during Saturday’s storm.

According to police, around 3:35 p.m. on May 21, officers responded to reports that a man had gotten caught in the storm and had been struck by a falling tree in a remote area in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, about 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Hastings County Paramedics, Marmora and Lake Fire Department and members of the OPP’s emergency Response Team attended to assist.

Police say a 58-year-old man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

There have been 10 other deaths reported across Ontario related to the storm.

Read more: Thousands in southern Ontario still without power several days after deadly storm

In the Peterborough area the following deaths have been attributed to falling trees during the storm:

Peterborough police on Monday reported a Lakefield man, 61, was killed near his residence.

Northumberland OPP report a 74-year-old woman in Port Hope died after a tree fell on her around 2:11 p.m. on Saturday.

Peterborough County OPP report a 64-year-old woman from Cornwall died at a residence on Hwy. 28 in North Kawartha Township. Family identified the victim as Joanne Labelle.

Durham Regional Police said a Clarington man was discovered in the Ganaraska Forest “suffering from significant trauma.” Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The City of Peterborough, Douro-Dummer Township and North Kawartha Township have all declared states of emergency.

