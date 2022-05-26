Menu

Crime

Homicide Team called to Abbotsford after man assaulted outside mall

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 10:29 am
Abbotsford stabbing Sevenoaks View image in full screen
Abbotsford police officers blocked off the parking lot at the Sevenoaks Mall after a man was found stabbed Wednesday night. Shane MacKichan

One man is dead after an assault outside a mall in Abbotsford.

Police said officers were called at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Sevenoaks Mall and found a man suffering from serious life-threatening injuries in the parking lot.

The man was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been called in to take over the case.

Abbotsford police said there are people in custody who are suspected to have been involved in the incident.

Police are not releasing any further details about the victim at this time.

Anyone with information or video from the area can call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

It is expected the parking lot of the mall will be closed for most of Thursday, police said.

 

