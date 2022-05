Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Thursday, May 30

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Ottawa: Makes announcement. 9:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Toronto. Announcement with Ontario Nurses’ Association president on “stopping the cuts.” 9:30 a.m. Northeast Corner of Queen’s Park Crescent and College Street

Peterborough, Ont.: Campaign stop. 1 p.m. Silver Bean Cafe, 130 King Street

Ottawa: Campaign stop. 6:30 p.m. The Beachconers Microcreamery, 273 Britannia Road

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Announcement on “stopping Doug Ford.” 9 a.m. Leonard Linton Park, 60 Research Road

Kitchener, Ont.: Campaign stop on the benefits of “buck-a-ride.” 12 p.m. GRT Central Station, Corner of Victoria Street and King St. W

Kitchener, Ont.: Campaign stop. 12:50 p.m. 1258 King St E

Cambridge, Ont.: Campaign stop on cutting HST on prepared foods. 2 p.m. Tony’s Family Diner, 195 Franklin Boulevard, Unit 1

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Toronto: Kickoff of “home stretch tour.” 10 a.m. 499 Bloor St. W

Toronto: Campaign stop. 11:30 a.m. 1821 Queen St. E

Caledon Village, Ont.: Campaign stop. 1:30 p.m. Charleston Sideroad & Hurontario

Barrie, Ont.: Campaign stop. 3:30 p.m. 24 Essa Road

Angus, Ont.: Campaign stop. 5 p.m. 8 Huron Street