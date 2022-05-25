Menu

World

Three students detained after reports of firearm at German school

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 25, 2022 6:11 pm
Police deployed in force and three youths were detained Wednesday after an employee at a school in Germany reported having seen a youth carrying a firearm in a basement room of the building.

Officers were sent to the Ernst Barlach School in the western town of Dinslaken after receiving a call about the claimed sighting at 1:40 p.m.

Read more: Here are 4 gun reform policies U.S. advocates say could reduce violence

According to the caller, the youth fled when he saw the school employee.

Officers sealed off the school and prevented anyone else entering.

Several hours later, some 900 students and teachers were led out of the building.

Investigators who searched the site found no weapon by late evening, despite multiple reports of a firearm, police said in a statement.

They said three male youths were detained during the operation, one of whom was released at the site. Police didn’t specify what they were suspected of and said the investigation continued.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
