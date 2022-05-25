Menu

Environment

Alberta town endorses community-developed policy saying no to coal mining in Rockies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2022 3:36 pm
A section of the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies is seen west of Cochrane, Alta., Thursday, June 17, 2021. View image in full screen
A section of the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies is seen west of Cochrane, Alta., Thursday, June 17, 2021. JMC

A southern Alberta town has become the first municipality to endorse a community-developed policy that calls for no new coal exploration and no new coal mines in the Rockies.

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society says in a news release that High River has joined 30 organizations to endorse the document called “A Coal Policy for Alberta — 2022 and Beyond.”

Read more: Alberta to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines

It was created by a wide range of Albertans including Indigenous groups, municipalities, hunters, anglers, ranchers, rural landowners, businesses, conservationists and recreationists.

The wilderness society says the document provides a path to clearly address the concerns of Albertans related to coal exploration and development.

Coal mining in the Rockies has been a hot topic in Alberta for two years, since the United Conservative government revoked a policy that had protected those summits and foothills since 1976.

Thousands of hectares were quickly leased for exploration, but a public outcry forced the government to halt those activities and pause lease sales.

Read more: UCP blocks proposed Alberta NDP bill to prevent coal mining in Rocky Mountains

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
