Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police issue public safety alert after fentanyl patch reported missing

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 2:43 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Police have issued a “public safety alert” in Toronto after a fentanyl patch was lost in the city.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 20, the medication was reported lost or missing in the St. George Street and Bernard Avenue area.

Read more: Hamilton paramedics seek missing medication pouch, issue warning

Officers said a 12.5 micro grams of fentanyl in a horizontal patch has been reported missing.

Trending Stories

Police said the medication “could be harmful or fatal if ingested or touched, especially to children.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagFentanyl tagTPS tagBernard avenue tagSt. George Street tagMissing Medication tagfentanyl patch tagmissing drugs tagmissing fentanyl tagmissing fentanyl patch tagtoronto police missing medication tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers