Toronto police issue public safety alert after fentanyl patch reported missing

Police have issued a “public safety alert” in Toronto after a fentanyl patch was lost in the city.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 20, the medication was reported lost or missing in the St. George Street and Bernard Avenue area.

Officers said a 12.5 micro grams of fentanyl in a horizontal patch has been reported missing.

Police said the medication “could be harmful or fatal if ingested or touched, especially to children.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.