Canada

Watchdog group before N.B. Court of Appeal in effort to block snap elections

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2022 12:54 pm
ith portions of Zone 4 (Edmundston region) currently in lockdown, as directed by An Act Respecting Municipal General Elections in 2021, elections have been suspended in the impacted area of northwestern New Brunswick. View image in full screen
ith portions of Zone 4 (Edmundston region) currently in lockdown, as directed by An Act Respecting Municipal General Elections in 2021, elections have been suspended in the impacted area of northwestern New Brunswick. Travis Fortnum/Global News

A national pro-democracy group is before the New Brunswick Court of Appeal trying to get snap elections declared illegal in the province.

Democracy Watch says New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs violated the province’s fixed election date legislation when he called an election in August 2020.

The non-profit group says the snap election violated the constitutional principles of the sovereignty of Parliament and responsible government.

Read more: New Brunswick heads to the polls in snap election during coronavirus pandemic

Higgs triggered the vote two years ahead of New Brunswick’s fixed election date because he said the province needed stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

The premier called the snap election after opposition parties refused a proposal to support his minority government until the fixed election date in 2022 or until the end of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Higgs’s Progressive Conservatives went on to win a majority mandate.

Read more: N.B. Opposition accuses premier of not making official languages review ‘a priority’

In October, the Court of Queen’s Bench ruled against Democracy Watch, saying the premier is allowed to advise the lieutenant-governor to dissolve the legislative assembly and that the lieutenant-governor is free to exercise his or her discretion in response to that advice.

In its submission to the Court of Appeal, Democracy Watch says the lower court judge made a false claim about what their lawyer had argued.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
