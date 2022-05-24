Menu

Canada

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visits in London, Ont. on behalf of provincial leader

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 8:39 am
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will continues the election campaign in London and Brantford, Ont., on May 24, 2022, on behalf of provincial leader Andrea Horwath who continues to recover from COVID-19. View image in full screen
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will continues the election campaign in London and Brantford, Ont., on May 24, 2022, on behalf of provincial leader Andrea Horwath who continues to recover from COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

As provincial NDP Leader Andrea Horwath continues to recover from COVID-19, federal counterpart Jagmeet Singh is gearing up to campaign in London, Ont., on Tuesday.

He’s scheduled to visit London North Centre candidate Terence Kernaghan’s campaign office at 4:30 p.m., where he’ll be joined by other local candidates and supporters.

Read more: 3 of Ontario’s 4 main parties say they favour electoral reform

Singh will also make a stop in Brantford, Ont., on behalf of Horwath, who contracted COVID-19 last week.

Earlier this month, Singh was confronted by a group of protestors outside a campaign event in Peterborough, Ont.,

Social media posts show protestors shouting profanities and calling him a “liar” and a “traitor,” repeatedly saying that he is “not welcome.”

Singh said the aggressive verbal harassment was one the “most intense, threatening, insulting” experiences of his political career.

Peterborough police said there are no grounds for criminal charges.

Read more: No criminal charges for Peterborough protesters for accosting NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh: police

Horwath will be back on the in-person campaign trail this week, stopping in Pickering, Ont., on Tuesday.

However, Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner, who also contracted COVID-19 last week, is set to campaign virtually again Tuesday.

PC Party of Ontario Leader Doug Ford is heading to Brampton, Ont., Tuesday morning and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will make a few stops around Toronto.

Election day is June 2.

