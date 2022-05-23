Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Monkeypox: England detects 36 more cases, bringing total to 56

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 23, 2022 2:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Monkeypox patterns of transmission ‘not typical,’ but virus is ‘containable’: WHO' Monkeypox patterns of transmission ‘not typical,’ but virus is ‘containable’: WHO
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist and COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said Monday during a Q&A on monkeypox that the patterns of transmission of the virus are “not typical.” However, she explained that the virus is “containable,” especially in Europe and North America, which has seen less of the disease.

U.K. health authorities on Monday said they had detected 36 more cases of monkeypox in England and the first infection in Scotland.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the new cases took the total number of confirmed in England since May 7 to 56, but stressed that although the outbreak was concerning, the risk to Britons remained low.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government was looking carefully at the circumstances surrounding its transmission.

“It is basically a very rare disease and so far the consequences don’t seem to be very serious but it is important that we keep an eye on it,” Johnson told reporters.

Read more: Monkeypox could spread through sexual contact, but it’s not an STI: WHO adviser

UKHSA repeated that the infection does not usually spread easily between people.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Alongside reports of further cases being identified in other countries globally, we continue to identify additional cases in the UK,” UKHSA’s Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Susan Hopkins said in a statement.

“A notable proportion of recent cases in the UK and Europe have been found in gay and bisexual men so we are particularly encouraging these men to be alert to the symptoms.”

Click to play video: 'Monkeypox is not a sexually-transmitted infection, WHO says' Monkeypox is not a sexually-transmitted infection, WHO says
Monkeypox is not a sexually-transmitted infection, WHO says

The more than 100 suspected and confirmed cases in the recent outbreak in Europe and North America have not been severe, the WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonoses lead and technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said earlier on the day.

UKHSA has advised that high risk close contacts of confirmed cases should isolate for 21 days.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and Muvija M; editing by William James and Alistair Smout)

Advertisement
© 2022 Reuters
monkeypox tagWhat is monkeypox tagmonkeypox Canada tagmonkeypox outbreak tagmonkeypo virus tagmonkeypox england tagmonkeypox news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers