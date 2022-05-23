Menu

Politics

Conservatives end investigation into racist email as party member quits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2022 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Conservative debate: The issues and candidates to watch' Conservative debate: The issues and candidates to watch
WATCH: Conservative debate - The issues and candidates to watch – May 15, 2022

The Conservative Party of Canada says its ended its investigation into a racist email sent to leadership contender Patrick Brown’s campaign team after the party member purportedly behind it resigned their membership.

Party spokesman Wayne Benson says the resignation terminates the investigation, adding information on the resigned member will be retained in case the person tries to rejoin the party at a later date.

Read more: Ex-Tory finance critic says he left role after MPs tried to ‘muzzle’ Poilievre criticism

The email came to light last week when Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who is helping Brown in the leadership race, shared a screenshot on Twitter of an email that she says the campaign received from an active party member.

The Canadian Press has not been provided with a copy of the email in question.

Read more: Conservative leadership hopefuls must focus on electability after ‘nasty’ debate: MacKay

The text that Rempel Garner shared expresses support for Nazism and includes racist remarks directed at Black and Asian people. It ends with the author saying they support Pierre Poilievre, an Ottawa-area Conservative MP who is also running in the leadership race.

In response to the email flagged by Brown’s campaign last week, Poilievre said, “if you are a racist, I don’t want your vote.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
