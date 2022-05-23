Menu

Canada

Driver dead after Toronto crash that led to gas leak

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 8:45 am
The scene of the crash in the area of Queen Street East and Kingswood Road on Sunday. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in the area of Queen Street East and Kingswood Road on Sunday. Enzo Arimini / Global News

A 68-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Toronto Sunday evening that led to a gas leak, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the collision in the area of Queen Street East and Kingswood Road, west of Victoria Park Avenue, at 7:11 p.m.

Police said a 68-year-old man driving a Ford F150 pickup truck south on Kingswood Road lost control “for unknown reasons,” crossed the intersection of Kingswood and Queen, and then struck a garage on the south side of the intersection.

Toronto police investigating after violent night at Woodbine Beach Park

The man died at the scene.

There were initial concerns about a gas leak caused as a result of the crash, but it was later capped.

Toronto police’s Traffic Services Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

