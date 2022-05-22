Power still out for some Londoners 24 hours after big storm

Send this page to someone via email

Some Londoners are still without power a day after a major thunderstorm swept through the city and southern Ontario.

According to London Hydro’s outage map, there were 52 outages as of early Sunday afternoon, impacting over a dozen neighbourhoods.

Two of the most severe power outages are located downtown, between Adelaide Street North and Egerton Street, and between Central Avenue and Dundas Street.

Over 1,000 customers are impacted downtown, according to the map.

“Crews have been working through the night, but the core is still impacted,” read a tweet from Ward 13 councillor John Fyfe-Millar.

“Thanks to everyone who lent a helping hand to friends and neighbours. We’re not quite there yet,” the tweet continued.

Impacted neighbourhoods include Huron Heights, Sharon Creek, Oakridge, Airport, West London, East London, Masonville, North London, Lambeth, Highland, Carling, Woodfield, Old East Village, South London, Glen Cairn, Central London, Hamilton Road and Southcrest.

It’s unclear when power will be restored.

Meanwhile, Londoners are also dealing with fallen trees and street closures.

Across Ontario and Quebec, at least seven people have died as a result of the storm.

Caution tape is up around a home at the corner of Waterloo and Heyman streets. The front porch is badly damaged. #ldnont #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/B3ax5bdgR3 — Scott Monich (@Monich980) May 21, 2022

The day after the storm and there’s over a quarter million without power across the province just with @HydroOne. What a storm!!! pic.twitter.com/RGPHirlIK6 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 22, 2022

