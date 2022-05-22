Menu

Weather

Power still out for some Londoners 24 hours after big storm

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 22, 2022 12:52 pm
tree View image in full screen
A fallen tree on Central Ave. between Adelaide and William streets. (May 21, 2022). Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Some Londoners are still without power a day after a major thunderstorm swept through the city and southern Ontario.

According to London Hydro’s outage map, there were 52 outages as of early Sunday afternoon, impacting over a dozen neighbourhoods.

Two of the most severe power outages are located downtown, between Adelaide Street North and Egerton Street, and between Central Avenue and Dundas Street.

Read more: At least 5 dead, thousands without power after severe storm sweeps Ontario, Quebec

Over 1,000 customers are impacted downtown, according to the map.

“Crews have been working through the night, but the core is still impacted,” read a tweet from Ward 13 councillor John Fyfe-Millar.

“Thanks to everyone who lent a helping hand to friends and neighbours. We’re not quite there yet,” the tweet continued.

Read more: Power out, trees down as London, Ont. hit by storm

Impacted neighbourhoods include Huron Heights, Sharon Creek, Oakridge, Airport, West London, East London, Masonville, North London, Lambeth, Highland, Carling, Woodfield, Old East Village, South London, Glen Cairn, Central London, Hamilton Road and Southcrest.

It’s unclear when power will be restored.

Meanwhile, Londoners are also dealing with fallen trees and street closures.

Across Ontario and Quebec, at least seven people have died as a result of the storm.

