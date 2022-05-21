Menu

Weather

Overnight snow on Okanagan Connector, 5 cm possible for Saturday: Environment Canada

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 1:49 pm
Weather and road conditions at the summit of the Okanagan Connector on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Weather and road conditions at the summit of the Okanagan Connector on Saturday morning. DriveBC

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan Connector, between Merritt and Kelowna.

The national weather agency says an unstable air mass brought 10 cm of snow to the Pennask Summit overnight, and that an additional 5 cm is possible by noon before it tapers off by noon.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 20' Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 20
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 20

The special weather statement follows a warning issued on Tuesday that called for 5-10 cm Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 20' B.C. evening weather forecast: May 20
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 20
