Overnight snow on Okanagan Connector, 5 cm possible for Saturday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan Connector, between Merritt and Kelowna.

The national weather agency says an unstable air mass brought 10 cm of snow to the Pennask Summit overnight, and that an additional 5 cm is possible by noon before it tapers off by noon.

3:50 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 20 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 20

The special weather statement follows a warning issued on Tuesday that called for 5-10 cm Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

2:22 B.C. evening weather forecast: May 20 B.C. evening weather forecast: May 20