Crime

Bullet from armed Toronto home invasion strikes passerby: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 10:00 am
Police are investigating after a shooting in Toronto that left two people injured, including a passerby.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call at around 2:58 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive.

Police said there were reports of a home invasion, with a group of men forcing their way into a house. One person in the house was hit with a bullet, while a stray shot hit someone outside the house who was “not involved” in the incident, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one victim in serious condition to hospital, while the other was assessed at the scene and not taken to a trauma centre.

Police described both injuries as non-life-threatening.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark vehicle, according to police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
