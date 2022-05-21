Bullet from armed Toronto home invasion strikes passerby: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a shooting in Toronto that left two people injured, including a passerby.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call at around 2:58 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive.

Police said there were reports of a home invasion, with a group of men forcing their way into a house. One person in the house was hit with a bullet, while a stray shot hit someone outside the house who was “not involved” in the incident, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one victim in serious condition to hospital, while the other was assessed at the scene and not taken to a trauma centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Police described both injuries as non-life-threatening.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark vehicle, according to police.

SHOOTING:

Don Mills Rd + Green Belt Dr

* 2:58 am *

– Home invasion

– Group of men force their way into a home

– 1 occupant shot

– Another person struck by stray bullet

– Injuries not life threatening

– Suspects fled in a dark car

– Forensic Unit gathering evidence#GO951179

^dh pic.twitter.com/fi9RmZ7JY1 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 21, 2022