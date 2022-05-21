Edmonton Oilers come from behind to take Game 2 in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers rallied from an early deficit for a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames Friday night. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

The Flames once again took an early lead. With the Oilers scrambling after Zach Hyman broke his stick, Calgary defenceman Michael Stone ripped a point shot past Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith 3:02 into the game.

Exactly three minutes later, Flames forward Brett Ritchie was alone in front to tap in a rebound. Defenceman Duncan Keith put the Oilers on the board, finishing off a pass from Connor McDavid who had spun free from a check behind the net.

The Oilers took a too-many-men penalty early in the second. Flames forward Tyler Toffoli cashed in on the power play to make it 3-1.

View image in full screen The second period of Game 2 in the Battle of Alberta gets underway and Oilers fans watching on the big screen at Rogers Place are ready for it. May 20, 2022. Eric Beck/Global News

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl thought he replied just 29 seconds later, but the Flames successfully challenged for goalie interference with McDavid cutting through the crease on the play.

McDavid would get one that counted not long after, taking a pass from Keith, stepping in front and reaching to tuck the puck past Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, right, scores on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during second period NHL second round playoff hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

With Stone serving a double-minor for high -sticking Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto, defenceman Evan Bouchard powered a shot by Markstrom to tie it 3-3.

Hyman beat Markstrom up high on a shorthanded breakaway to give the Oilers their first lead of the series with 9:46 to go in the third.

Less than three minutes later, Draisaitl scored on his own breakaway chance to make it 5-3 Oilers.

Smith made 37 saves. Keith had a goal and two assists.

Game 3 is Sunday at Rogers Place. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 4 p.m. The actual game starts at 6 p.m.

