RCMP seize firearms, cash, drugs after gun store break and enter in southern Alberta

RCMP arrested a suspect police believe was involved in a break-and-enter of a firearms store in Dunmore, Alta., near Medicine Hat.

And officers seized three handguns, a restricted rifle, ammunition, a “large amount” of cocaine and more than $8,000 in cash.

On May 5, a suspect forced their way into a gun club and firearms store in Dunmore using a stolen vehicle, stealing several handguns, RCMP said.

The investigation led RCMP to try to locate the suspect in the 300 block of Highland Circle in Strathmore.

A man matching the description was found walking in the area. Police said the man cut through a residential yard when marked police vehicles arrived but he was later located and arrested.

A search warrant of the man’s residence found items related to the gun club and store robbery, along with drugs, money and firearms in a backpack he dropped when officers were closing in.

An undated photo of firearms seized by Strathmore RCMP from a man police believe was involved in a gun store break and enter near Medicine Hat. An undated photo of firearms, drugs and cash seized by Strathmore RCMP from a man police believe was involved in a gun store break and enter near Medicine Hat.

“The quick identification of this suspect by investigators in Redcliff made it possible to locate and arrest this person before further offences could be committed, and to prevent further unlawful possession of these firearms,” Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, Strathmore RCMP detachment commander, said in a statement.

“This investigation highlights the seamless cooperation between RCMP Detachments to solve crime, recover property, and apprehend offenders to keep our communities safe.”

Josh Munroe, a 21-year-old Strathmore resident, was remanded into custody and faces the following charges:

Break and enter with intent to steal a firearm;

Unlawful possession of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence;

Possession of a firearm/ammunition in contravention of a prohibition order;

Wear disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence;

Unsafe storage/handling of a firearm;

Carry a concealed firearm;

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition;

Possession of restricted/prohibited firearms for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a firearm with serial number removed;

Possession of property obtained by crime; and

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.