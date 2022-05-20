SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 1,165 people in hospital, 163 in intensive care

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 10:25 am
Click to play video: 'Options for early COVID treatment in Healthy Living' Options for early COVID treatment in Healthy Living
WATCH ABOVE: There are different treatment options for people with mild to moderate COVID-19.

Ontario is reporting 1,165 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 163 in intensive care.

This is down by 42 for hospitalizations and a decrease of five for ICUs since the previous day. Last Friday, there were 1,453 hospitalizations with 168 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 61 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 47 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,412 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,293,226.

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,146 from the previous day as 24 new virus-related deaths were added. This includes 8 deaths that were added to the total following data cleanup.

There are a total of 1,263,669 recoveries, which is around 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,887 from the previous day.

Trending Stories

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.1 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.9 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.5 per cent with 36 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 24,952 doses in the last day.

The government said 14,413 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,149 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 9.1 per cent, down from 12 per cent reported a week ago.

