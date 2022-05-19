Lethbridge landscapers staying busy as material costs rise

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge landscapers are busy all across the city.

“If you call today, it’s going to be at least two weeks before we can even get to do the quote,” said Dino’s Landscape & Design owner Dean Savage.

Savage is fielding an above-average number of requests for his services this year.

“Prior to COVID-19, we were booking a little further out than what we would normally book, but somewhat reasonable,” Savage said.

Some businesses are already booking jobs into the end of summer.

Read more: Landscapers experience very busy season in Edmonton

Lethbridge Landscape Supply owner Alan Pavan believes that’s causing a higher number of people to take matters into their own hands when it comes to their yard work.

Story continues below advertisement

After a big bump in do-it-yourselfers at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pavan said that trend is on the rise again in 2022.

“Part of that is there is just more jobs that people are doing, so the contractors have booked up quicker,” Pavan said.

But the main difference both landscapers and suppliers see this year is material costs.

“The difficulties we’ve been having is really retaining materials, and the costs have been fluctuating quite a bit,” said Earthlings Inc. co-owner Kirsten Hironaka.

“Usually we can estimate well in advance of projects, but even in the last month we’ve seen prices jumping.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Usually we can estimate well in advance of projects, but even in the last month we've seen prices jumping."

Costs haven’t slowed the landscaping boom and businesses said they shouldn’t have a major impact on consumers’ bottom lines.

“This year’s the first time we’ve seen a little bit extra in cost come out, with fuel surcharges and things,” Pavan said. “Overall, we’re not seeing crazy jumps like some of the building material and lumber industry prices.”

One owner of a landscaping company had some advice for people seeking landscaping services.

Story continues below advertisement

“I do have a lot of clients that are thinking of waiting for another time to do their project, thinking the materials are going to go down,” Savage said.

“We don’t see that happening in the foreseeable future.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We don't see that happening in the foreseeable future."

For those wanting to upgrade their homes’ green spaces, landscapers recommend finding qualified help and beginning the process as soon as possible.

“If you start now, you’ll be ready for when the time comes that you’re wanting it done,” Hironaka said.

Related News Stay-at-home summers spur Edmonton landscaping boom