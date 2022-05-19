Canada Day celebrations back in Saskatoon after two-year COVID-19 pause

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Day celebrations are behind planned for the Bridge City after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenille Arts will be playing at the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival Free Stage in Victoria Park on July 1.

Arts’ concert is free to attend and will be followed by a Party in the Park featuring DJ Charly Hustle, an award-winning DJ from Saskatoon.

The evening will end with fireworks off the Broadway Bridge.

Executive Director of the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, Shannon Josdal said the group is “thrilled” about the event.

Project Manager of Canada Day Saskatoon, Shad Ali, echoed that and said the group is “thrilled” to carry on the tradition.

“The opportunity has opened the door to not only bring the activities downtown but also to energize partnership and collaboration among the Riversdale, Downtown and Broadway BID’s, Tourism Saskatoon and the City of Saskatoon in hosting the day,” Ali said.

Gates will open to the public at 4 p.m. and Arts is scheduled to play at 6:30.

The event replaces the Optimist Canada Day Celebration which has been held in Diefenbaker Park in the past.

The Saskatoon Optimist club announced in December that after 54 years of organizing the event, it would be retiring from hosting duties.

