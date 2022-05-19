Beaconsfield High School implements mandatory dresswear

Send this page to someone via email

Things at Beaconsfield High School (BHS) will soon look a little different.

As of September, students will be required to wear a sort of uniform — the school located in Montreal’s West Island calls it “BHS wear.”

“We are looking at a choice of a few tops that students can choose from to wear as mandatory dresswear, from Monday to Thursday,” said Rachel Wilson, the school’s principal.

Wilson says the school’s governing board approved the decision Tuesday night for multiple reasons.

One had to do with safety, allowing staff to easily identify their students.

And another had to do with the absence of a dress code at the school — which staff say students were taking too far.

“Teachers were not comfortable — adults were not comfortable addressing wear that they felt was inappropriate for an academic setting,” said Wilson.

Since news of the mandatory dress code got out, a petition against it was launched online.

As of Thursday afternoon, it has garnered just over 400 signatures.

Some students, who signed the petition, say at first, they weren’t too happy about the decision.

“My first thoughts weren’t all that positive,” said Spencer Boyer, secondary four student. “I don’t really like being told what to do — told what to wear. But I had a conversation with the principal and we were told that at least the students would have some input and we’d have multiple options on what we could wear. So I can see where the administration is coming from now.”

Wilson says she’s putting together a committee compromised of students and staff who will give their input on different designs for the shirts.

