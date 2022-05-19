Port Hope resident ‘ante ups’ for $91,000 in lottery draw wins: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Port Hope, Ont., woman’s decision to opt in for an additional $1 sent her en route to winning more than $91,000 from lottery tickets in April.

According to the OLG, Deborah Garland, 70, won $86,770 in the Poker Lotto All In jackpot along with $5,000 on the Poker Lotto play in the April 12 draw. The two prizes means she won $91,770.

The “all-in” option is an extra $1 to try to win the progressive jackpot that starts at $10,000 and increases until it is won.

Garland purchased her winning ticket at A+ Variety and Convenience Store on Wellington Street in Port Hope.

“I was in shock and numb when I found out I won,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I told my family, and they are very happy.”

Garland plans to use her winnings for home improvements.