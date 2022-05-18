COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 deaths, 9 new hospitalized cases over past week

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported two more deaths, 97 new cases of COVID-19 and one new outbreak over the past week, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker site now provides updates each Wednesday. The tracker reported the following data for its jurisdiction, which is Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4:30 p.m.:

Community risk index: Reported as “high risk” on May 18, unchanged from its status on May 11.

The risk index — updated each Wednesday — uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

View image in full screen Peterborough Public Health’s COVID-19 community risk index for May 18, 2022. Screenshot/Peterborough Public Health

Lab-confirmed deaths: 78 — two new deaths since the May 11 update. The health unit says both were vaccinated men, one in his 70s and the other in his 90s.

On March 11, 2022, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 97 since the May 11 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 210 — down from 273 reported on May 11 and 315 reported on May 4. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 7,388 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Wednesday afternoon reported six inpatients, down from nine reported on Tuesday. A week ago there were 17 inpatients. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 331 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, nine more since the May 11 update. There have been 43 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since May 11. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: 316 additional resolved cases since May 11. The 7,100 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. One new outbreak was declared since the May 11 update:

Congregate living facility (no. 40) in Peterborough: Declared May 16.

Other active outbreaks:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Wednesday, May 11 in the Riverside home area.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Wednesday, May 11 in the Riverside home area. St. Joseph’s at Fleming (Woodland secure unit) long-term care in Peterborough: Declared late May 3

(Woodland secure unit) long-term care in Peterborough: Declared late May 3 PRHC’s B5 inpatient room : Declared May 2.

: Declared May 2. Peterborough Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared May 2.

in Peterborough: Declared May 2. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 30 in the Westview 5 Resident Home Area. The home reported on May 10 there were 22 resident cases and 11 staff cases.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 30 in the Westview 5 Resident Home Area. The home reported on May 10 there were 22 resident cases and 11 staff cases. Congregate living facility (no. 39) in Peterborough: Declared April 27.

(no. 39) in Peterborough: Declared April 27. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook (Trail House and Heritage House – two separate outbreaks): Declared April 26.

long-term care in Millbrook (Trail House and Heritage House – two separate outbreaks): Declared April 26. Extendicare Peterborough long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook (Harvest House): Declared April 11. The home on April 22 reported two cases among residents in the Harvest House home area and occasional staff have tested positive.

Outbreaks lifted since May 11:

Applewood Manor retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared April 27 and lifted on May 18.

retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared April 27 and lifted on May 18. PRHC’s A4 unit : Declared May 5 and lifted on May 16.

: Declared May 5 and lifted on May 16. PRHC A2 unit: Declared May 1 and lifted on. May 16.

The health unit reports 1,199 cumulative cases associated with 146 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 39 more cases since the May 4 update.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments open the week of May 16. PLEASE NOTE: a clinic will not be held on Thursday, May 19. Residents can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment using the provincial vaccine booking system online https://t.co/EW57JD4F95 or over the phone (1-833-943-3900). pic.twitter.com/p4CCWtsGzQ — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) May 16, 2022

