Hamilton man facing charges in connection with late April crash that sent 3 to hospital

Police have laid charges in connection with a late April crash in central Hamilton that sent three people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to Hunter Street West and Queen Street South just before 11 p.m. on April 29 after a 2016 Volkswagen went through the intersection and slammed into a fence and concrete blocks.

Investigators say the vehicle suffered extensive damage and caused portions of the blocks to fall onto the railway tracks below.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the collision.

The driver and a pair of passengers in the Volkswagen all suffered serious injuries.

Collision reconstruction detectives say they now have evidence that speed and alcohol impairment were factors in the crash.

The 21-year-old operator from Hamilton, now out of hospital, was charged on Tuesday and faces two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.