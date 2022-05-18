OPP officers investigate fatal ATV collision in Prince Edward County

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following an ATV crash in Prince Edward County on Monday.

The crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. and involved a single ATV on Hilltop Road.

The side-by-side ATV left the roadway, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Laverne Hill, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues with help from the OPP’s technical collision investigators and reconstructionist.

