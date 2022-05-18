Menu

Canada

Man in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg’s West End

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 8:51 am
Erin and Sargent police scene. View image in full screen
Erin and Sargent police scene. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

A man has been sent to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s West End.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the man was struck while riding his bicycle Wednesday morning on Erin Street at Sargent Avenue.

Read more: Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say

Police were still at the scene on Wednesday morning and southbound Erin Street was closed at Sargent Avenue.

Trending Stories

Very few details have been released and there is currently no word on when the road will reopen.

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.

