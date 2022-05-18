Man in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg’s West End

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been sent to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s West End.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the man was struck while riding his bicycle Wednesday morning on Erin Street at Sargent Avenue.

Police were still at the scene on Wednesday morning and southbound Erin Street was closed at Sargent Avenue.

Very few details have been released and there is currently no word on when the road will reopen.

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.