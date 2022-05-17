Environment Canada forecasting 5-10 cm of snow for mountain passes in southern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A special weather statement for snow has been issued for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall amounts of 5-10 cm are projected to fall late Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. Strong southwesterly winds are also expected.

4:56 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 16 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 16

Mountain passes under Tuesday afternoon’s alert from Environment Canada include:

Story continues below advertisement

Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt)

Highway 3 (Hope to Princeton)

Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass)

“An unseasonable low-pressure system combined with a cool and unstable airmass will bring snow to higher elevation passes,” said the national weather agency.

“Precipitation will start as rain at times mixed with wet snow overnight. As temperatures cool late Wednesday afternoon, precipitation will transition to steady snow.”

Environment Canada says the snow should ease to light flurries on Thursday morning.

1:57 B.C. evening weather forecast: May 16 B.C. evening weather forecast: May 16