Weather

Environment Canada forecasting 5-10 cm of snow for mountain passes in southern B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 8:31 pm
A map of B.C. showing special weather statements on Tuesday for strong wind along the South Coast and snow along Interior mountain passes. For the snow, Environment Canada is forecasting 5 to 10 cm over higher elevation passes. View image in full screen
A map of B.C. showing special weather statements on Tuesday for strong wind along the South Coast and snow along Interior mountain passes. For the snow, Environment Canada is forecasting 5 to 10 cm over higher elevation passes. Environment Canada

A special weather statement for snow has been issued for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall amounts of 5-10 cm are projected to fall late Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. Strong southwesterly winds are also expected.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 16' Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 16
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 16

Mountain passes under Tuesday afternoon’s alert from Environment Canada include:

  • Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt)
  • Highway 3 (Hope to Princeton)
  • Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass)

“An unseasonable low-pressure system combined with a cool and unstable airmass will bring snow to higher elevation passes,” said the national weather agency.

“Precipitation will start as rain at times mixed with wet snow overnight. As temperatures cool late Wednesday afternoon, precipitation will transition to steady snow.”

Environment Canada says the snow should ease to light flurries on Thursday morning.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 16' B.C. evening weather forecast: May 16
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 16
