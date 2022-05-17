Menu

Crime

Suspect in ‘hate-motivated incident’ targeted car that had Ukrainian flag: York police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 11:18 am
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a hate motivated incident in Markham. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a hate motivated incident in Markham. York Regional Police / Handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a “hate-motivated incident” in Markham.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on April 29 officers received a report of property damage at a Walmart on Copper Creek Drive.

Police said between 3 and 3:30 p.m., a man parked next to a vehicle that had a Ukrainian flag visible on the dashboard.

Officers allege the man used a “sharp object to scratch the paint on the victim’s vehicle, engraving several derogatory words into the driver’s side door.”

Officers said the man fled the area in a white, two-door smart car. View image in full screen
Officers said the man fled the area in a white, two-door smart car. York Regional Police / Handout

According to police, the man then fled the area in a white two-door smart car.

Police are now searching for a bald man with a heavy-build. Officers said he was seen wearing glasses, a dark jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Suspect in ‘hate-motivated incident’ targeted car that had Ukrainian flag: York police - image View image in full screen
