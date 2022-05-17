Suspect in ‘hate-motivated incident’ targeted car that had Ukrainian flag: York police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a “hate-motivated incident” in Markham.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on April 29 officers received a report of property damage at a Walmart on Copper Creek Drive.

Police said between 3 and 3:30 p.m., a man parked next to a vehicle that had a Ukrainian flag visible on the dashboard.

Officers allege the man used a “sharp object to scratch the paint on the victim’s vehicle, engraving several derogatory words into the driver’s side door.”

View image in full screen Officers said the man fled the area in a white, two-door smart car. York Regional Police / Handout

According to police, the man then fled the area in a white two-door smart car.

Police are now searching for a bald man with a heavy-build. Officers said he was seen wearing glasses, a dark jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.