Community cut off after flooding washes out roads in western Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2022 4:38 pm
Officials say the community of Mafeking in western Manitoba has been cutoff from the outside world after nearby roads and bridges washed out due to flooding. View image in full screen
Officials say the community of Mafeking in western Manitoba has been cutoff from the outside world after nearby roads and bridges washed out due to flooding. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Keith Levit

Flooding that has washed out many roads and bridges in a section of western Manitoba has cut off one community from the outside world.

Bridges north and south of Mafeking, Man., have been severely damaged, which means none of the 130 residents can leave the community north of Swan River by road.

Robert Hanson, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Mountain, says the ambulance station has been closed because the ambulance is outside the community and cannot get back.

Hanson says anyone needing medical care will have to be taken out by medical helicopter.

Heavy rain late last week combined with melting snow has caused rivers to surge.

Hanson says he and others in Mafeking may be able to leave in three days, when a bridge to the north is expected to reopen.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
