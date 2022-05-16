Woman found with ‘suspicious’ injuries in New Hamburg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate after a woman was found with “suspicious” injuries in Wilmot Township last week.

According to police, emergency services were called to Peel Street and Bleams Road in New Hamburg on Thursday at around 10 a.m.

Police found a woman with serious injuries which officers believe to be suspicious.

Paramedics took the woman to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

