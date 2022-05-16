Menu

Crime

Woman found with ‘suspicious’ injuries in New Hamburg: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 10:36 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate after a woman was found with “suspicious” injuries in Wilmot Township last week.

According to police, emergency services were called to Peel Street and Bleams Road in New Hamburg on Thursday at around 10 a.m.

Read more: $363,000 worth of Ferrero chocolates go missing in Baden, Ont. on Christmas Eve

Police found a woman with serious injuries which officers believe to be suspicious.

Trending Stories

Paramedics took the woman to an area hospital for treatment.

Read more: Fire causes $50,000 damage to New Hamburg garage

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

