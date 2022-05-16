Ontario COVID numbers: 1,122 people in hospital, 159 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,122 people in hospital with COVID on Monday, with 159 in intensive care.

This is up by 98 for hospitalizations and an increase of eight for ICUs since the previous day, though officials noted not all hospitals reported updated figures due to the weekend.

Last Monday, there were 1,213 hospitalizations with 201 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations from the weekend, 61 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 35 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,061 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,276,116.

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,072 from the previous day as two new virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,255,239 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,394 from the previous day.

The province administered 6,019 doses in the last day.

The government said 8,132 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 3,805 tests currently under investigation.

Data on vaccination rates and test positivity was not immediately available “due to technical difficulties” the province noted.

