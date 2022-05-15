Menu

Crime

Kelowna man arrested following vehicle theft and manhunt in the Kootenays

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 3:47 pm
A Kelowna man is facing charges following a vehicle theft and manhunt in the Kootenays. View image in full screen
A Kelowna man is facing charges following a vehicle theft and manhunt in the Kootenays. File/ Global News

A Kelowna man is facing charges following a vehicle theft and manhunt in the Kootenays.

Trail RCMP received reports of a stolen BMW on the evening of May 3. The next day, RCMP say the vehicle was spotted near a library in Salmo.

“An officer from the Salmo RCMP attempted to detain a suspect, however, he allegedly fled from the area in the BMW,” read the Trail and Greater District RCMP weekly update.

Read more: Impaired driver crashes into police vehicle, then restaurant: West Kelowna RCMP

Trail RCMP say the BMW was located back in the Trail area and the suspect was found walking down the street in the Glenmerry community.

Trending Stories

Officers arrested 33-year-old Michael Shimaro-Campbell, who remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

“The man was found to be in possession of the keys to the stolen vehicle. Police recovered the BMW a short distance away,” read the weekly update.

Prosecutors have now approved charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous driving and flight from police.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna winery theft surveillance video' Kelowna winery theft surveillance video
Kelowna winery theft surveillance video – Jul 19, 2019
