Community rallies in support of family who lost home in Battersea Road fire

Charred remnants and a brick chimney are all that remains of a home on Battersea Road, after it was completely destroyed by a fire on Tuesday.

The house belonged to Jill Jackson, Jeff Walker-Turcotte and their son, Jackson.

The family is not only dealing with the loss of their home, but their three pets who died in the fire.

Amanda Pantrey, a family friend, says they are still processing what happened.

“They’re still in shock from everything. All things considered I think they’re doing okay. They’re pretty overwhelmed with the community support they’ve had since the fire. Lots of calls, texts and messages and stuff,” said Pantrey.

Pantrey has started a GoFundMe account help cover costs for the family during this difficult time.

She says the family is very community-oriented, and has been available for others in times of need.

“I’ve called on that family countless times for support myself,” said Pantrey. “Whether it be for a community project or event or anything. They’re always there for me right away.”

As of Friday afternoon, the account has $5,000 in donations.

“The money is going to be used to help them get back on their feet. It was a total loss; they lost everything in the fire,” said Pantrey.

“Thankfully they have insurance, but while they wade through that difficult process, this will help them get everything back together.”

South Frontenac Fire & Rescue continue to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.