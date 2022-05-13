Menu

Canada

Icefield tour bus operator charged under Alberta OHS Act for deadly rollover

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 5:53 pm
RCMP attend the scene of a sightseeing bus rollover at the Columbia Icefield near Jasper, Alta., Sunday, July 19, 2020. View image in full screen
RCMP attend the scene of a sightseeing bus rollover at the Columbia Icefield near Jasper, Alta., Sunday, July 19, 2020. A final RCMP report into the crash is now in the hands of prosecutors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The tour bus company involved in a 2020 Icefield crash in Jasper National Park has been charged under the Alberta Occupational Health and Safety Act while the RCMP’s criminal investigation has concluded.

Brewster Inc. faces eight charges under the OHS Act, related to “failing to control the hazard of the grade of the slope of the lateral moraine,” not mandating seatbelt usage, not maintaining seatbelts and not checking the safety of equipment.

The case is scheduled to be heard in a Jasper provincial court on June 23.

Read more: No answers 1 year after Columbia Icefield tour bus crash in Jasper National Park

On July 18, 2020, an ice explorer vehicle on the Columbia Icefield rolled down an embankment with 25 people in it. The rollover killed three passengers and injured the driver and others.

A Friday news release from the Alberta government also said the criminal investigation was as done separately from Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

The RCMP are aware of the charges under the OHS Act and shared all information they gathered with the OHS investigation, the news release said.

An update on the criminal investigation is expected to be released as soon as possible.

Click to play video: 'No answers 1 year after Columbia Icefield tour bus crash in Jasper National Park' No answers 1 year after Columbia Icefield tour bus crash in Jasper National Park
No answers 1 year after Columbia Icefield tour bus crash in Jasper National Park – Jul 18, 2021
