Crime

2 arrested, $21K in drugs seized from vehicle on King Street: London, Ont. police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 13, 2022 3:28 pm
A collection of items police say were seized by officers during a search on a vehicle parked on King Street on Thursday evening. View image in full screen
A collection of items police say were seized by officers during a search on a vehicle parked on King Street on Thursday evening. London Police Service

Two men have been arrested after officers in London, Ont., conducted a search on Thursday evening that yielded more than $21,000 worth of drugs, police said.

The search was carried out by officers with the police service’s Guns and Gangs Section, as well as officers with the Emergency Response Unit.

Police say they searched a vehicle parked on King Street, but no further details about the location of the vehicle were provided.

An unspecified quantity of cash was seized during the search, along with a loaded nine-millimetre Taurus G2c handgun, according to police.

As for the drugs, police say officers seized 72 grams worth of suspected fentanyl valued at $18,000, 37 grams worth of suspected methamphetamine valued at $3,700, and 13 Dilaudid pills (8-mg tablets) valued at $65.

Two London men, aged 29 and 37, have been jointly charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 29-year-old is also charged with five additional firearm-related offences.

The two men were scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police added that the investigation that led to their arrest was made possible by a grant from Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Click to play video: 'Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario' Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario
Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario – Nov 16, 2021
