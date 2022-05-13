Menu

Crime

Sask. man charged with 5 counts of sexual assault and 3 counts of sexual exploitation

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 3:17 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
An investigation found that five adults at a care facility in Hepburn, Sask., were sexually assaulted by a male staff member between 1992 and 2009. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A Waldheim, Sask., man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation of a person with disability.

Brent Gabona, 53, was arrested on Tuesday and will appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday.

Read more: 2nd man charged with murder in death of Lynda Marques, London police say

The investigation found that five adults at a care facility in Hepburn, Sask., were sexually assaulted by a male staff member between 1992 and 2009.

Trending Stories

Rosthern RCMP said they received the report of the sexual assaults on April 19, 2022.

Gabona has not worked at the facility since 2009.

