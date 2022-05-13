Sask. man charged with 5 counts of sexual assault and 3 counts of sexual exploitation

Send this page to someone via email

A Waldheim, Sask., man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation of a person with disability.

Brent Gabona, 53, was arrested on Tuesday and will appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday.

The investigation found that five adults at a care facility in Hepburn, Sask., were sexually assaulted by a male staff member between 1992 and 2009.

Rosthern RCMP said they received the report of the sexual assaults on April 19, 2022.

Gabona has not worked at the facility since 2009.