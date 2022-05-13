Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Matthews, McDavid and Josi named Ted Lindsay Award finalists

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2022 12:35 pm

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, the NHL’s most outstanding player award as voted on by fellow players.

Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi is the third finalist.

Read more: Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Leafs’ Auston Matthews among Hart Trophy finalists

Matthews, who earned this season’s Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer, registered career highs with 60 goals and 46 assists.

His 60 goals were a team record as well as a single-season record for most goals scored by a U.S.-born player.

Trending Stories

McDavid, who claimed his fourth Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer this season, established career highs with 44 goals and 79 assists.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers heading home for Game 7 after 4-2 win in Los Angeles

Josi led all NHL defenceman with 96 points, which was franchise record and a single-season record for points recorded by a European defenceman.

Matthews and McDavid, who has won the Lindsay Award three previous times, are also nominated for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL’s most valuable player award, along with New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

McDavid is looking to join Hall of Famers Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky as the only players to receive the award, previously known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, four or more times.

Read more: Point scores in OT as Lightning down Maple Leafs 4-3 to force Game 7

This year’s Lindsay winner will be announce sometime during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagToronto Maple Leafs tagoilers tagConnor McDavid tagLeafs tagAuston Matthews tagNHL Awards tagTed Lindsay Award tagRoman Josi tagTed Lindsay Award finalists tagmost outstanding player award tagNHL most outstanding player tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers