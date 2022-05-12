Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada losing ground in global LNG race, former B.C. premier says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2022 6:55 pm
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark speaks to media in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, July 31, 2017. Clark says Canada’s natural gas industry is losing ground on the international arena because of government over-regulation while Australia makes more gains in the Pacific market. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms. View image in full screen
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark speaks to media in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, July 31, 2017. Clark says Canada’s natural gas industry is losing ground on the international arena because of government over-regulation while Australia makes more gains in the Pacific market. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms. BGN

Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark says Canada’s natural gas industry is losing ground internationally because of government over-regulation, while Australia makes more gains in the Pacific market.

Speaking as part of a panel on North American energy security at the Canada Gas and LNG conference Thursday, Clark said regulation certainty and simplicity is needed with less overreach from the federal government.

Click to play video: 'U.S. and EU strike LNG deal amid goal to reduce reliance on Russian oil' U.S. and EU strike LNG deal amid goal to reduce reliance on Russian oil
U.S. and EU strike LNG deal amid goal to reduce reliance on Russian oil – Mar 25, 2022

Clark, who is now an adviser at the law firm Bennett Jones, said the United States has eclipsed the Canadian gas sector and it would like to make sure that it remains at a disadvantage.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She said Canada can’t play a role in trading its natural resources when it doesn’t have pipelines to Southeast Asia.

Clark, as the BC Liberal leader, came from behind to win the 2013 provincial election with promises of a debt-free B.C., based on a liquefied natural gas windfall that could wipe out provincial debt and create thousands of jobs.

Click to play video: 'Major B.C. LNG mega-project in trouble' Major B.C. LNG mega-project in trouble
Major B.C. LNG mega-project in trouble – May 19, 2021

She told the group at the Vancouver Convention Centre that the world is going to need natural gas for the foreseeable future and Canada can fulfil that demand.

Canada also has a better relationship with Indigenous people compared with Australia, which gives this country a business advantage, Clark said.

“(The) Australian government is a lot less committed to reconciliation,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Oil and Gas tagPrairies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers