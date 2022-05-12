Vancouver to host cycling festival in place of postponed Formula E event

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver is shifting gears to host a bike festival and cycling race in the place of a planned, but now-postponed, Formula E event in June.

Organizers of the electric car race pulled the plug on the event earlier this month. The July 2 race would have been preceded by a weekend festival starting June 30.

On Thursday, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said the city and Concord Pacific had partnered to keep the June 30 date for a stand-alone event celebrating cycling.

“We are a cycling city and I can’t think of a better event to bring people together than a festival that celebrates riders of all ages and abilities. From little kids to pro riders, this is going to be the biggest bike fest in the region,” Stewart said.

The new event will include both a free, family festival as well as the Tour de Concord criterium cycling race.

A kids cycling obstacle course, food trucks, a beer garden and live entertainment will be on site at Concord Pacific Place.

“There will be a demo area for e-bikes, road bikes and mountain bikes. You will also see vendors hosting the latest bike gear and fitness brands that everyone can take part of. You’ll also have the opportunity to talk to bike experts,” Concord Pacific events director Jamie Williams said.

“You’ll have an opportunity to demo bikes, a free safety check, as well as a tune-up on your bike.”

At the heart of the event will be an 850-metre closed-circuit cycling race course running from B.C. place east into Concord Community Park and back to the stadium.

The public will be able to ride the course between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., followed by amateur events and two multi-lap pro races at 6 p.m.

“Whether you’re a serious athlete or a beginner biker, there’s going to be something for everyone,” Williams said.

Proceeds form the event will be donated to support programs through Cycling BC.