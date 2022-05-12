Accused killer of Ashley Simpson to remain in custody

Send this page to someone via email

The man charged in the 2016 killing of his girlfriend Ashley Simpson has been denied bail.

Derek Lee Matthew Favell, 39, was charged with the second-degree murder of Simpson, 32, in December 2021 and has been in custody ever since. He will remain there, following Thursday’s hearing, the details of which are under a publication ban.

2:35 Murder charge laid in Ashley Simpson disappearance Murder charge laid in Ashley Simpson disappearance – Dec 6, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

It took RCMP five years to make an arrest after Simpson, who was originally from St. Catharines, Ont., disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

They had been living in a trailer on a property in the Yankee Flats area near Silver Creek belonging to Favell’s friend Brent Cox. Police were known to have investigated Simpson’s disappearance a number of times, conducting multiple searches in the Yankee Flats area.

In May 2016, Favell told Global Okanagan that he was “crushed” when he realized she was missing and that he’d filed a missing person report after learning she had also not been in contact with her family.

3:44 B.C. RCMP confirm Ashley Simpson’s remains found; boyfriend charged with murder B.C. RCMP confirm Ashley Simpson’s remains found; boyfriend charged with murder – Dec 6, 2021

He also said the couple had fought over money the day she was last seen but she’d left and he didn’t hear from her after.

Story continues below advertisement

Upon his arrest, Mounties held a press conference and said they found Simpson’s remains Nov. 26 in a forested area outside Salmon Arm.

Read more: Disappearance of Okanagan woman may be homicide

Five women, including Simpson, have disappeared from the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions since 2016.

Only one has been found: police discovered the remains of Vernon teenager Traci Genereaux on a rural property in Salmon Arm in 2017. RCMP said there’s no connection between Simpson’s death and the four other missing women, though the investigations into those cases continue.