Entertainment

Comedian Andy Dick arrested on livestream, after suspicions of sexual assault

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 3:58 pm
Actor Andy Dick attends the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco at Culver Studios on August 25, 2013 in Culver City, California. View image in full screen
Actor Andy Dick attends the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco at Culver Studios on August 25, 2013 in Culver City, California. Getty

Comedian Andy Dick has been arrested in Orange County on suspicions of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Orange County Sherriff’s deputies were sent to Trabuco Canyon campground, where Dick and several others were living out of RVs and livestreaming their lives, as was first reported by TMZ.

Dick was accused of sexual battery after an adult male — who also lived in the park — alleged sexual assault, Sgt. Scott Steinle with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, told NBC News.

The arrest was livestreamed by a YouTuber named Captain Content.

In the stream, officers can be seen approaching the RV where Dick resides. Dick is recorded from a distance as he speaks to officers before walking to the police cruisers where he is handcuffed.

Police were also recorded entering Dick’s RV to search the premises after he was placed into custody.

Deadline reported Dick is being held on US$25,000 bail.

This is far from Dick’s first encounter with the law. The comedian has been subject to numerous arrests in recent years including a domestic violence charge last November, when he allegedly attacked a boyfriend with a liquor bottle.

He had also been arrested for allegedly groping a Lyft driver in 2018 and in 2010 for an incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar.

